Pact Group Holdings Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PGH)

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Pact Group has a 12 month low of A$1.26 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of A$2.92 ($2.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.63.

About Pact Group

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

