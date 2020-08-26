Pact Group Holdings Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PGH)

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $631.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Pact Group has a 12 month low of A$1.26 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of A$2.92 ($2.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.63.
About Pact Group
