PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.65

Shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 11053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

PDYPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt raised PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

