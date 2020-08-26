Pamp Network (PAMP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $941,051.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $941,051.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00005774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.49 or 0.05598766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031674 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00049242 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.