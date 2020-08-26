Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $78,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Paypal by 66.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Paypal stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. 5,761,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $205.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

