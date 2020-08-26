Peercoin (PPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,102.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $35,102.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,493.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.82 or 0.02399853 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00658965 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,445,226 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

