Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.49 million.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 120,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $822.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

