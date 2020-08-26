Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.49 million.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 120,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $822.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Earnings History and Estimates for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit