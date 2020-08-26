Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

PM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

