Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $16.82 million and approximately $667,210.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.01674357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00194401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00151783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 165,684,286 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

