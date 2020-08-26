PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. CX Institutional increased its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 850,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

