Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $55,403,421. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. 4,736,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,096. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $344.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.