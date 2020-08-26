Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 163,155 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,387,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,155 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $256,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,862. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01. The stock has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

