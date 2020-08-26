Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 49,539 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,539 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $584,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,357,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,605.85. 1,256,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,986. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,608.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,518.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,383.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

