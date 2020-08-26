QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $117.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

