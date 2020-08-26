Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson Sells 12,266 Shares

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $65,991.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:QMCO remained flat at $$5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,532. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Quantum Corp has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 38.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 324.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.