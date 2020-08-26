Rapids Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $908,783.69 and approximately $4,538.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.01668637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00194362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

