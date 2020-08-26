Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $72,772.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.01668637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00194362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,882,315,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.