Ripio Credit Network Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $35.15 million and approximately $673,325.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008709 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

