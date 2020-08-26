Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 548,114 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 548,114 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $231,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB traded up $23.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,536,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,885,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day moving average of $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $865.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

