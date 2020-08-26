Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 339.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after buying an additional 257,882 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 47.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,112. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,429 shares of company stock worth $5,011,407 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.