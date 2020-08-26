Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,253 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock worth $318,887,753. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. 3,493,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $352.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.