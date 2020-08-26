Sandy Spring Bank Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,413,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

