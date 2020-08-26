Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.89 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 409.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. 3,427,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

