Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.92. 8,004,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,686,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

