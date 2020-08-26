Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 498.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 746.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

