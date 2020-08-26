Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 88 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $44.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,652.38. 3,993,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,518.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,384.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,614.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.