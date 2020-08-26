SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (LON:SEIT)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.44). 221,962 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.46).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $354.01 million and a PE ratio of 21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.70.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

