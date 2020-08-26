Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.59. 9,150,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,017. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.44. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

