SingularDTV 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $899,098.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $899,098.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

