SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.39

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 10010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

SJM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.