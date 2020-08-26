Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 605 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 2,897,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

