Snow Capital Management LP Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 83,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,851. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

