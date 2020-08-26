StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

COST stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.27. 1,727,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $346.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.