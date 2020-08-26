StoneX Group Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

PYPL stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,761,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $205.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

