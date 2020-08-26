StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $129.71. 862,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,083. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

