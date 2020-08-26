StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,343 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $94.35. 5,675,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,226,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.