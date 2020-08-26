StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,682 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 15,073,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,451,838. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

