Substratum Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,327.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bitbns, Tidex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.01682330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00194976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00152226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Kyber Network, COSS, BiteBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.