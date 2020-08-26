Sun Life Financial INC Acquires 201 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,469,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,695,000 after acquiring an additional 221,611 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

