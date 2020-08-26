Sun Life Financial INC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

