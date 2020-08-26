Sun Life Financial INC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,317 shares of company stock worth $2,826,250. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,413. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

