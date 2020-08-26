Sun Life Financial INC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,546,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,941 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,259.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,392,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after buying an additional 2,380,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,244,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after buying an additional 871,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 628,330 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,525,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. 4,688,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,846,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

