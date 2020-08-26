Sun Life Financial INC Has $531,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 791,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,403. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

