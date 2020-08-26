Sun Life Financial INC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $95,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Equifax by 1,288.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 246,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 228,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,503,000 after acquiring an additional 226,809 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

EFX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,679. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.