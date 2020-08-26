Sun Life Financial INC Has $587,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after buying an additional 1,756,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

