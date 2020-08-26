Sun Life Financial INC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $205.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

