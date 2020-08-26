Sun Life Financial INC Has $895,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,422,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,820. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

