Sun Life Financial INC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,745 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,457,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,500 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,671,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,496,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 259,950 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 727,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the period.

EWG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. 5,345,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

