Sun Life Financial INC Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 2,527,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

