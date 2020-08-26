Sun Life Financial INC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up about 0.7% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 0.09% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 357,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after buying an additional 1,905,321 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,496. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

