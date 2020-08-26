Sun Life Financial INC Purchases 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.10. 492,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $605.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.61 and a 200-day moving average of $516.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

